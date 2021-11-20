WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 494,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WKME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $23.04 on Friday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

