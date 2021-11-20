Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever Buys 50,000 Shares

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,054,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$996,289.43.

WM stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.03 million and a PE ratio of -20.91.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

