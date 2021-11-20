Walleye Trading LLC Invests $271,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

