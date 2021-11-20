Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The company has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.