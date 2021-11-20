Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.01%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

