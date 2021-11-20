Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50. Waters posted earnings of $3.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.38.

Waters stock opened at $349.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters has a 1 year low of $223.93 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Waters by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Waters by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 163,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

