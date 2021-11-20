Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

