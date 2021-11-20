Webster Bank N. A. Has $47,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 192,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 7,947.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

