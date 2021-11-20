Webster Bank N. A. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.78 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

