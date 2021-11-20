Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 940 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.35 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

