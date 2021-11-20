Wedbush Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,400.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a 12-month low of $489.06 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $917.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $749.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

