Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $647.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.14 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

