Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $62.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

