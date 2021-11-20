Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.