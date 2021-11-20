Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $446.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $449.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.