Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

JCI stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

