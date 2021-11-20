WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.31

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 736492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -37.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.41.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

