Wells Fargo & Company Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $220.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGP. Truist increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.64. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.93 and a 52-week high of $206.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.