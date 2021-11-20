Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.05% of Uxin worth $46,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 125.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uxin by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period.

Shares of UXIN opened at $2.30 on Friday. Uxin Limited has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $852.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

