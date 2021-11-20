Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 238,094 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $48,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,838,000 after acquiring an additional 249,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 414,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.