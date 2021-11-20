Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.77 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,457 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $46,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,571.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 470,542 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,580,000 after buying an additional 292,685 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $617,000.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $28.88 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

