Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $49.68 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $49,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

