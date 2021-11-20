Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $50,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $40.08 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

