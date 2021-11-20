Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,265,831 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,265,831 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $51,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

BCX opened at $9.38 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

