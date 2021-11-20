Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 493,190 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 615,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

