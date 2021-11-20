WePower 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,860.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. WePower has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $4,860.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WePower has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00219359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

