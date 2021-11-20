Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,003,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,436,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

