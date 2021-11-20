Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,661,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,920,168. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $175.83 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.