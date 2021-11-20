Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $9.44 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,045 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.69. 2,029,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,957. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.