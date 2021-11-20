Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,810 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 398.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 184,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. 6,921,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,452. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

