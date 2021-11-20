Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,765. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

