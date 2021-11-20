Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,073 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 17.8% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

