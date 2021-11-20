Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westaim had a net margin of 265.70% and a return on equity of 7.91%.
Shares of WEDXF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Westaim has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $292.10 million, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Westaim
