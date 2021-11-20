Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westaim had a net margin of 265.70% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Shares of WEDXF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Westaim has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $292.10 million, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

