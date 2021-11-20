Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EMD opened at $13.56 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

