Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:HIO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
