Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:HIO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.