Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

MHF opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

