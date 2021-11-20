Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 683,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFSTF shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.44 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

