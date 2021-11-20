WHALE Price Hits $19.29 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $133.24 million and approximately $457,779.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $19.29 or 0.00032295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.51 or 0.07350459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,427.20 or 0.99468574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

