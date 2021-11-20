Whitefield Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:WHF)

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get Whitefield alerts:

In other news, insider Jenelle Webster purchased 13,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.56 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,960.75 ($53,543.39).

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.