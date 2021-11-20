William Blair Comments on ironSource Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ironSource in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

IS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

NYSE IS opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 9,773.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

