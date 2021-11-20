William P. Murnane Sells 838 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $17,706.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.

Shares of LAZY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $245.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Several analysts recently commented on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,005,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 373,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth $5,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

