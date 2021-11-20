Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Shares of WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

