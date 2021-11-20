Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

WLTW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.01 and a 200-day moving average of $235.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.