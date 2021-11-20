WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona."

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $2,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

