Windsor Group LTD Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $442,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $73.24 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

