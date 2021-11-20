Windsor Group LTD Invests $261,000 in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $66.49.

