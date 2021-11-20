Windsor Group LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.92 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

