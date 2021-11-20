Windsor Group LTD Sells 5,046 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,405,000 after purchasing an additional 427,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.