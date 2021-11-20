WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 44,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 86,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 87.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $170,000.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.