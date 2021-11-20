Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $278.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.95.

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $7.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.59. 1,090,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $169.54 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.73.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.